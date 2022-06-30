Watch: Virat Kohli stops midway, turns around to ask question after being followed by cameraperson in Edgbaston

Virat Kohli is box office. This hasn't changed one bit even after he decided to quit as India's captain. The cameras chase him, the opponents target him, and the viewers can't get enough of him. Ahead of India's all-important series-deciding fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, when all eyes are on captain Rohit Sharma's Covid-19 status, Kohli has managed to hold his own... quite seamlessly. During India's only warm-up game against Leicestershire, Kohli was the centre of the action. Kohli was assertive with the bat, particularly in the second innings, making his way to a stroke-filled half-century. He was aggressive as ever when it was India's turn to field and while doing all this, he even found time to school a spectator who was repeatedly troubling young Indian cricketer Kamlesh Nagarkoti for photographs.

Things are unlikely to change during the Test match starting on July 1, at least if the official Twitter handle of Edgbaston is to be believed. On Wednesday, after India's practice session, Kohli was followed by a camera person when he and teammate Shubman Gill were walking back to the dressing room.

The 75 seconds video was posted on Edgbaston's Twitter handle with the caption: "Walking with the king. My life is complete." Kohli was seen in a good mood, sharing laughs with Gill while walking back. After being videotaped for close to a minute, Kohli suddenly stopped midway even as Gill continued to walk, turned back and asked "what's up?" with a smile for the camera.

India lead the five-match series 2-1. Kohli, who hasn't scored a century since November 2019, was the captain of the side when India beat England in Lord's and Oval last year to be on the verge of achieving a series win on English for the first time in 15 years but a few positive Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp forced the postponement of the fifth and final Test in Manchester.

A year later, in different circumstances, the series is set to be decided in Edgbaston starting on Friday. A lot of things have changed, Rohit Sharma is now the Indian all-format captain - although there are doubts about his availability for the decider due to Covid-19 - England have a completely new set-up with Ben Stokes as the captain and Brendon McCullum, they seem to be a different side, a much stronger one that met India last year but one thing remains constant and that is the aura of Virat Kohli.

