'Virat Kohli is like Javed Miandad': Sunil Gavaskar explains how former India captain is similar to Pakistan great

Virat Kohli is one of the rare batters who like to provoke and sledge fast bowlers when he is about to face them, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said. Gavaskar said that Kohli's progress over the course of the his career has been “phenomenal” as the latter prepares to become the 12th Indian to play 100 Test matches when he walks out with the rest of the team to face Sri Lanka in the 1st Test in Mohali on Friday.

Gavaskar said that playing 100 Tests itself means that the player has had a successful career.

"Playing 100 Tests for your country is an incredible feeling, all of us when we were kids playing in the compounds of our house, we dream of playing for India. After playing for the country and you come to your 100th Test, it is an incredible feeling. Reaching the 100th Test means you have played for the country very successfully. No career will be smooth, there will be highs and lows," said Gavaskar in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of BCCI.

The match was initially going to be played behind closed doors but 50 per cent of the stadium has been opened up to fans since then.

"Whether Kohli is fielding or going out to bat, the crowd will lift him up. That is what crowds do, especially when it is a home crowd. Everyone will be wanting him to get a hundred in his 100th Test. His has been an incredible journey, I remember him making his debut in the West Indies in 2011, even there you could see a fire in him," he added.

Gavaskar said that former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad was one of the few players who, like Kohli, liked to provoke fast bowlers.

"To provoke a fast bowler takes something else. Kohli is one of the rare batters who likes to sledge bowlers. He has been different, he likes to get under their skin. He is like Javed Miandad in that sense. His progress has been phenomenal, the consistency with which he has played, the 100th Test and beyond should be more of the same," said Gavaskar.