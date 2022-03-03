'Scored 7 or 8 big double hundreds before I made it to First-Class level': Virat Kohli opens up ahead of his 100th Test

Team India's return to Test cricket on Friday marks a number of significant developments in Indian cricket; while Rohit Sharma begins his tenure as full-time captain in the whites, former skipper Virat Kohli will become only the 12th Indian to reach the 100-Test milestone. The legendary Indian batter was expected to play his 100th match in South Africa; however, an injury pushed the historic occasion by over a month.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kohli, in an interview with the BCCI, said that he never thought that he will be able to play 100 Tests and insisted that the game will be a “special occasion” for him, his coach and family.

“I honestly never thought that I will play 100 Tests, it has been a long journey. Played a lot of cricket over the course of these 100 Tests, a lot of international cricket and I am just grateful that I have been able to play these 100 Tests,” Kohli said.

"God has been kind, I have worked really hard on my fitness. It is a big moment for me, my family and my coach. It is a very special moment," Kohli said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of BCCI."

Revisiting his beginnings in cricket, Kohli said that his aim was to always score big runs and revealed that he didn't receive his maiden first-class call-up before he slammed “7 or 8” double hundreds at the junior level.

"I never grew up thinking that I have to score small runs, the idea was to score huge runs. I scored a lot of big double hundreds in junior cricket, I think 7 or 8 before I made it to the First-Class level. My idea was to bat as long as I could and I enjoyed doing that. These things took a lot out of you and it revealed your true character. Test cricket needed to stay alive because people need to experience this. For me, this is real cricket," Kohli said.

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and became the captain of the team in December 2014 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the format.

Earlier this year, Kohli stepped down as the Test leader but it was not before the batter left a lasting legacy as a captain in the longest format. Kohli ended his stint as the most successful Indian Test skipper with 40 wins in 68 games, and stands fourth in the list of the most successful Test captains in the world.