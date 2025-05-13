Virat Kohli taken aback after media asks him ‘why did you retire? Ab main cricket nahi dekhunga’ on return to Mumbai

Virat Kohli did the inevitable as he confirmed his Test retirement on Monday morning. The 36-year-old Indian superstar, a pioneer in Tests, decided to bid adieu to the format he made his own during his peak years from 2014 to 2019. It was being reported for a week that Kohli wouldn't board the flight to England for the upcoming series and would call time on his career. However, the eventual Instagram statement has shocked several of the superstar's fans, and it looks like some in the media are also not able to process Kohli's decision to retire from the longest format. Virat Kohli was taken aback after shutterbugs posed the retirement question at the Mumbai airport(Screengrabs - Manav Manglani Instagram)

Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening after spending some time in Vrindavan. The right-handed batter touched base in Mumbai alongside wife Anushka Sharma. It was then the shutterbugs surrounded Kohli and one comment took Kohli by surprise.

As soon as Kohli came out of the airport to make his way towards his car, one shutterbug said, "Kohli sir, hello. Aapne galat kiya, retirement kyun liya? Ab hum cricket he nahi dekhenge. Mai ab cricket nahi dekhunga. (You did wrong. Why did you take retirement? We won't watch cricket any longer. I won't see cricket."

This comment took Kohli by surprise, and he was taken aback by the suggestion that the shutterbug did not want to watch cricket any longer because of his retirement. However, Anushka Sharma maintained a poker face as she made her way towards her car.

The paparazzi also requested Kohli to take pictures with them. However, the batter seemed in a hurry, and he politely told them that he would take snaps later when he reaches the airport to make his way to Bengaluru.

Kohli will soon be making his way to Bengaluru for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The tournament will resume on May 17 with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli visits Vrindavan with Anushka Sharma

A day after retiring from Tests, Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka paid a visit to spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj.

Several videos are going viral in which the couple can be seen seeking his blessings. The spiritual leader also asked Kohli if he was happy.

Kohli brought the curtain down in his career, having played 123 Tests and scoring 9,230 runs with an average of 46.85. He also smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties in the longest format.

Kohli also led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests. With this record, he is the most successful Indian Test captain.