Virat Kohli teases Shubman Gill in hilarious on-field exchange, leaves GT captain in splits in light-hearted moment

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were involved in a friendly banter during Gujarat Titans' IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. While Gill was batting, the broadcasters caught Kohli approaching Gill, who was in fine touch. The pair exchanged some words and were also seen laughing.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill engaged in a friendly banter.

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The moment perfectly reflected the bond shared by Kohli and Gill, which was also one of the key subplots ahead of the match; a meeting point of eras, ambition and evolving leadership.

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Here is the full video of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's animated exchange:

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{{^usCountry}} Both players represent different generations. Kohli is the established, legendary icon who redefined intensity and fitness in Indian cricket. Meanwhile, Gill is the composed, technically gifted batter, seen as the sport's future. But their friendship bridges the gap easily. It is not loud or performative, but is reflected in small gestures, a mid-pitch chat, as seen on Friday, a nod of approval or even a quiet word after a dismissal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both players represent different generations. Kohli is the established, legendary icon who redefined intensity and fitness in Indian cricket. Meanwhile, Gill is the composed, technically gifted batter, seen as the sport's future. But their friendship bridges the gap easily. It is not loud or performative, but is reflected in small gestures, a mid-pitch chat, as seen on Friday, a nod of approval or even a quiet word after a dismissal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kohli is also known for investing in younger players. But with Gill, there is a degree of mutual respect. Gill's batting has shades of classical elegance, something which Kohli is famous for. At the same time, Gill also has Kohli's hunger and refusal to settle. Just like Kohli, Gill also converts his starts into match-defining knocks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kohli is also known for investing in younger players. But with Gill, there is a degree of mutual respect. Gill's batting has shades of classical elegance, something which Kohli is famous for. At the same time, Gill also has Kohli's hunger and refusal to settle. Just like Kohli, Gill also converts his starts into match-defining knocks. {{/usCountry}}

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For Gill, Kohli's impact is beyond his technique. It is about his mindset and how to carry expectations. Kohli is the best at responding to scrutiny, anchoring an innings without losing intent. For a long period, Kohli shouldered the burden of being India's batting mainstay. Now Gill is slowly shifting to that role.

Indian cricket has had transition periods through strong batting lineups, from Sachin Tendulkar to Kohli, and now towards Gill. The moment shared by Gill and Kohli on Friday once again showed that transition. In recent seasons, their interactions have added weight. Every handshake, embrace,, or even an exchange is thrown into the spotlight by fans and former players, adding to the lens of continuity: one great carrying the legacy of another.

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Kohli has managed 254 runs in IPL 2026 in seven innings and is currently sixth in the Orange Cap race with a batting average of 49.40 and a 157.32 strike rate. Meanwhile, Gill is third with 297 runs in six innings with an average of 49.50 and a 149.24 strike rate.

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