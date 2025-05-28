Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Virat Kohli's unmatched consistency glorified after RCB reach qualifier 1: 'He's got 9000 runs, which is 500 a season'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 28, 2025 04:14 PM IST

Playing his 18th IPL season, Virat Kohli remains a strong contender in the Orange Cap race, currently holding the fifth spot on the leaderboard.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik lavished praise on Virat Kohli after he played another pivotal knock in the tall chase to help his team ensure a top 2 finish in the points table. Kohli set the tone for RCB in the 228-run chase against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday with a blistering 54-run knock off 30 balls. The 36-year-old, who is known for playing the anchor role while chasing, decided to go all guns blazing right from the start, which put LSG bowlers under pressure.

Virat Kohli has score 602 runs in IPL this season so far.(AFP)
The batting maestro has slammed eight half-centuries this season, in which he has made 602 runs at an average of 60.20 and also managed an incredible strike rate of 147.91.

Karthik praised Kohli for his consistency over the years, which no other batter has managed to maintain in the cash-rich league.

"Genius par excellence, that's the start, I'll say for Virat Kohli. Across 18 seasons, he already averages, not averages, he's got 9000 runs, which is 500 runs a season. People managed to get that 12 seasons. Hayden has got it a few times more, but it is such a hard ask. But for him to come churn out runs every year, have that motivation, even in warmups, the way he feels," Karthik said.

‘Virat Kohli has so much passion and intensity’

Karthik, who joined the RCB camp as mentor and batting coach this season, further discussed working with Kohli in the nets and said the way he bats in training shows his passion and intensity for the game.

"I was just hitting a few balls to him, the speed at which it comes back in the mid, it tells you the man has got so much passion and intensity with anything he wants to do, and that's such a brilliant attribute for any young boy and girl wanting to play sport, forget cricket, just the passion, the hard work, the dedication, with every minute you spend towards the sport. He is a walking example of that," he added.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IPL 2025 Playoff and RCB vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
