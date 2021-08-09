Virat Kohli uploads workout video ahead of second India vs England Test, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reacts- VIDEO

Fitness and Virat Kohli go hand in hand. And this is something that has been reiterated since the start of the Indian captain's career. Ahead of the second India vs England Test, slated to begin on August 12 at Lord's, Kohli uploaded a workout video and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reacted to the powerful video instantly.

Wearing black short and a yellow t-shirt, the Delhi cricketer is seen carrying out weight training in the form of an exercise called barbell snatch. The short clip, that has been uploaded across his social media platforms, is in slow motion, making it all the more impactful.

VIDEO | VIRAT KOHLI'S WEIGHT TRAINING

Rashid Khan, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was quick to comment on the video with a few emojis.

ALSO READ| India vs England: 'Since that series mindset has changed drastically': Inzamam on recent turning point in Indian cricket

Rashid Khan reacts to Virat Kohli's post. (Screebgrab/Instagram)

Meawhile, the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham ended in a draw on Sunday after the fifth day’s play was abandoned due to rain. Set a target of 209, India had ended Day 4 on 52/1, needing 157 runs on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12.

“We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame,” said India captain Virat Kohli after play was abandoned. “We certainly believed we could win. We knew we would have opportunities if we took our catches and kept our fields,” said England captain Joe Root.

The second of the five-Test match series will be played at Lord’s from Thursday, August 12.