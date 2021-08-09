Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli uploads workout video ahead of second India vs England Test, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reacts- VIDEO
cricket

Virat Kohli uploads workout video ahead of second India vs England Test, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reacts- VIDEO

Ahead of the second India vs England Test, slated to begin on August 12 at Lord's, skipper Virat Kohli uploaded a workout video and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reacted to the powerful video instantly.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Virat Kohli (in frame) uploads workout video ahead of second India vs England Test, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reacts- VIDEO(SCREENGRAB/TWITTER)

Fitness and Virat Kohli go hand in hand. And this is something that has been reiterated since the start of the Indian captain's career. Ahead of the second India vs England Test, slated to begin on August 12 at Lord's, Kohli uploaded a workout video and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reacted to the powerful video instantly.

Wearing black short and a yellow t-shirt, the Delhi cricketer is seen carrying out weight training in the form of an exercise called barbell snatch. The short clip, that has been uploaded across his social media platforms, is in slow motion, making it all the more impactful.

VIDEO | VIRAT KOHLI'S WEIGHT TRAINING

Rashid Khan, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was quick to comment on the video with a few emojis.

ALSO READ| India vs England: 'Since that series mindset has changed drastically': Inzamam on recent turning point in Indian cricket

Rashid Khan reacts to Virat Kohli's post. (Screebgrab/Instagram)

Meawhile, the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham ended in a draw on Sunday after the fifth day’s play was abandoned due to rain. Set a target of 209, India had ended Day 4 on 52/1, needing 157 runs on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12.

“We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame,” said India captain Virat Kohli after play was abandoned. “We certainly believed we could win. We knew we would have opportunities if we took our catches and kept our fields,” said England captain Joe Root.

The second of the five-Test match series will be played at Lord’s from Thursday, August 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP