India vs England: 'Since that series mindset has changed drastically': Inzamam on recent turning point in Indian cricket

It is safe to say that majority of the fans around the world believe that the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge did not deserve to end in a draw. The rain washed out the fifth day of the match and despite multiple rain delays, both teams showcased top-level cricket. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq noticed the same and he hopes it only gets better from here.

Before the start of play on Day 5, India were in a commanding position, needing 157 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand and 98 overs left.

But the rain led to a delay in the start of play at Trent Bridge on Friday, and eventually, the play was called off on Day 5 due to weather conditions, leading to the match ending in a draw.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam quipped that the mindset of the players has changed for the better since their series win in Australia and also singled out Rishabh Pant as one of the players who has impressed him.

"I have said the same after the end of the Australia series. Since that series, the mindset of the players has changed drastically. Now, if the big players don't score runs, it does not have a significant impact on the end result, as the youngsters are stepping up and playing wonderful knocks to help the team. I personally want to see Rishabh Pant's batting in the series. The way he plays the game, he unfortunately got out quickly in the first innings, but he was trying to play his natural game even in the tough conditions," explained Inzamam.

Culminating his point, the batting legend hoped that the remaining four Tests also produce the same level of cricket.

"It is going to be a wonderful series. Watching such exciting youngsters performing well in English conditions will give joy to cricket lovers. Team India had a golden opportunity to win the first Test and take the lead in the series, but anyways I hope we will see the same level of exciting cricket for the rest of the series," concluded Inzamam.