Virat Kohli walks up to Richard Kettleborough a day after viral reaction to his dismissal, umpire leaves him in splits

India captain Rohit Sharma was visibly angry, partner Shubman Gill was left disappointed after Virat Kohli did not opt for a DRS after being adjudged lbw on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. But the part that went viral on social media was umpire Richard Kettleborough's reaction after replays revealed an inside edge onto the pad. A day later, Kohli approached the English international during the final innings of the match, but was left in splits by the umpire. Richard Kettleborough's reaction on Virat Kohli's dismissal had gone viral on Friday

On Friday, Kohli was dismissed by Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 17 during India's second innings. Gill, who stood at the other end of the crease, did suggest the former India captain to opt for a review, but he instead chose to walk away. Later replays showed a spike when the ball crossed the bat, implying an inside edge. And Kettleborough could not stop smiling after realising that Kohli made a blunder.

A day later, on Saturday, during the final innings of the first Test, where India set a daunting target of 515, Kohli walked up to the 51-year-old, who played 33 first-class matches for Yorkshire and Middlesex, to have a word, but was left in splits after Kettleborough made a remark while patting his back. The video of the moment did go viral on social media, however there was no audio available to clarify what the umpire had told Kohli.

What happened on Day 3 of 1st India vs Bangladesh Test?

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill notched up their respective centuries on Saturday while stitching a valiant 167-run stand for the fourth wicket as India, overnight 81/3, declared their second innings at 287 for 4 for an overall lead of 514. For Pant, this was his first appearance in the format since surviving that horrifying car crash in December 2022 and with the knock, he matched MS Dhoni’s record for the most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman – six. Meanwhile for Gill, India's new No. 3, he seemed to have turned a corner since hundred against England at Visakhapatnam earlier this year and he further validated that journey upwards with his fifth Test hundred and third in 2024.

In response, Bangladesh did show some resilience in their fight to 158 for four, but still need a 357 runs for the result to be in their favour. R Ashwin, who scored a first-innings ton, was the pick of the bowlers for India with a three-fer.