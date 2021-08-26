Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Virat Kohli was upset': Rishabh Pant reveals ball was thrown at Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of 3rd Test against England
cricket

'Virat Kohli was upset': Rishabh Pant reveals ball was thrown at Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of 3rd Test against England

Rishabh Pant was asked about the incident at the virtual press conference after the day's play and he recounted what went down.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
India's Mohammad Siraj bowls a delivery during the first day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday revealed that the spectators in the crowd threw a ball at pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. This comes just a few days after bottle corks were thrown at India batsman KL Rahul at Lord's from the crowd in the 2nd Test.

During the play on Wednesday, India captain Virat Kohli was seen on TV getting angry and asking Siraj, who was stationed at the boundary, to throw the object out of the stadium.

Also read: 'Cannot keep thinking too much about toss' - Rishabh Pant defends Virat Kohli's decision to bat

Pant was asked about the incident at the virtual press conference after the day's play and he recounted what went down.

RELATED STORIES

"I think, somebody (from the crowd) threw a ball at Siraj, so he (Kohli) was upset. You can say whatever you want, chant, but don't throw things at fielders. It is not good for cricket, I guess," the left-handed batsman said.

India have not filed any official complaint yet over the incident. The 27-year-old Siraj, who played a key role in the team's win the second Test at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when Australian crowd at the SCG abused him and called names which led to eviction of a few spectators, leading to stoppage of play.

Meanwhile, India suffered a batting collapse on Wednesday as they were bundled out for 78 in the first innings after Kohli opted to bat. England finished the day off with 120 for no loss, taking a lead of 42 runs.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammed siraj rishabh pant india vs england
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Practice what you preach, keep ego in pocket': Maninder Singh's advice to Kohli

'Can't keep thinking about toss': Pant defends Kohli's decision to bat

'More beneficial to team': Lara on why Pujara should 'try to create more shots'

Important to forget this: Zaheer suggests how Kohli & co. can fightback in Leeds
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP