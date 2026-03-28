‘Virat Kohli won’t hold back this year’: Irfan Pathan reckons RCB star to go all-out in aggressor's role

Virat Kohli once again takes centre stage for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the IPL returns, with the spotlight firmly on him. Now featuring only in ODIs for India after stepping away from Tests and T20Is, every appearance he makes draws added attention, and fans will be eager to see him back in RCB colours. Virat Kohli will be once again the center of attraction for RCB in IPL. (PTI)

This season brings a different kind of challenge. RCB are defending the title for the first time after last year’s triumph, which naturally raises expectations. With some key bowlers unavailable, the responsibility is likely to rest heavily on the batting unit. Kohli will lead that charge, expected to hold the innings together and set the platform as RCB aim to back up their title-winning run with another strong campaign.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes RCB could face early challenges this season, with questions around both their bowling strength and the form of key batters, placing added pressure on Kohli to deliver consistently.

"This year, the responsibility will be more on Kohli as the bowling is not as great as it was, at least at the start. It may settle latter. They will have to take a bet on many young bowlers. Phil Salt is not in form. Rajat Patidar has not been in form. There will be some team combination dilemma. But if Virat scores consistently, then it will be easy to make it to the top four," he said on his YouTube channel.

“Virat Kohli to play the role of aggressor again” Kohli was RCB's leading run-getter last year, scoring 657 runs when the franchise landed its maiden IPL trophy, and Flower did not see any reason for the master batter not doing an encore.

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Continuing on that note, Pathan backed Kohli to carry forward the same aggressive approach from last season, suggesting the RCB star could once again combine consistency with a higher strike rate and take the attack to bowlers right from the start.

"The way Kohli was the highest run-getter for them last year with a 145 strike rate , the way he played the role of aggressor, taking his strike-rate higher, I think we will see the same approach this year as well. From the visuals we have seen, it does not look like he will hold back this year. In ODIs as well, he was stepping out and playing fast bowlers, generating pace. If he can do this in ODIs, he will do the same in T20 as well. He will play a similar role. Many times when he scores this season, he will score fast. He may score a 45-ball 100 as well. He will come with the same intent and energy," he added.