RCB weakness exposed ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Ashwin drops winner prediction for SRH clash

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to take centre stage with Royal Challengers Bengaluru starting their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. While it is expected to be a high-scoring contest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has offered a surprising take. He believes RCB will feel the absence of Josh Hazlewood keenly, which could tilt the balance in SRH’s favour. Ashwin pointed out that recent encounters suggest Sunrisers have often had the edge over RCB, hinting that the defending champions may face a tough start to their campaign. RCB will start their title defence vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI Images)

"SRH have got the better of RCB in the recent past and they will follow in this game also, I feel that this game will also follow that trend, for a strange reasons that RCB are without Hazlewood. In that game in Lucknow last year, as well, Hazlewood was not there, if I am not wrong," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Hazlewood has reached India but is awaiting Cricket Australia’s clearance, ruling him out of the season opener and early matches. Nuwan Thushara is set to miss the entire IPL, while RCB have already confirmed that Yash Dayal will be unavailable for this season, leaving the defending champions without key pace options as they begin their title defence.

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Building on the concerns over key absences, Ashwin has shared his take on RCB’s opener against SRH, predicting a tough contest where the visitors will go over the line.

"For this game, I have a little prediction. RCB could have it tough, but RCB will find their rhythm. I have a feeling that SRH will once again dominate this game because SRH, in the recent past, have got the better of RCB," he added.

“RCB don't have much strength to control in the end.” RCB are likely to rely on a fully Indian pace lineup, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Raseekh Salam, and Mangesh Yadav set to feature.

Continuing his assessment of RCB’s bowling concerns, Ashwin highlighted a key weakness in their death-over execution, raising doubts about their ability to contain runs under pressure.

"Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB do not have much strength to control in the end. In RCB, we always have to remember that death overs bleed. If wickets are in hand, then it is not only difficult to stop runs in the death overs, it is impossible," Ashwin said.