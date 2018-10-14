Virat Kohli yet to prove himself as captain: Gundappa Viswanath

Former Indian batsman Gundappa Viswanath believes Virat Kohli has much to prove as the captain of the side. The elegant right-hander is of the opinion that despite Kohli’s dominance as a batsman all across the world, he has to prove his mettle as a captain by winning Test series in overseas conditions.

“He (Kohli) is doing really well, but he is yet to prove that he’s the best. He has to win a series abroad. He has come closer, a couple of times, but still he hasn’t done yet. As a batsman, he has proved in all conditions. In the recent England tour, he showed us how good can he be. There are more expectations from Kohli the captain. He is still young as a leader. But I am confident he will reach that stage one day,” said Viswanath.

The Indian captain has been prolific with the bat in South Africa and England and was head and shoulders above the rest, but despite all his heroics, he could inspire his side as India conceded defeats in both the countries.

Kohli, who is ranked the number 1 batsman in Test cricket, has spoken about the fact that he believes that this team has the ability to be successful in overseas conditions and that it has to learn to identify moments and clinch them when on top.

After the home series against the Windies, India fly over to Australia for a 4-match Test series which will be another big test for Kohli’s boys.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 11:04 IST