Virat Kohli zooms past Sachin Tendulkar to script another sensational World Cup record during AFG vs IND match

In a contest where India captain Rohit Sharma belted several records with his quick-fire century against Afghanistan, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli achieved a major milestone with his gritty half-century in match No.9 of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. Returning home for India's second match of the ICC event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, local hero Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's batting record in World Cup cricket.

Virat Kohli managed to break Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record as India hammered Afghanistan by 8 wickets (Getty Images-AP)

The 34-year-old became the all-time top scorer in ICC World Cups (50-over and T20Is). Kohli surpassed Tendulkar in his 53rd innings at the ICC World Cup. The former India skipper has overtaken Tendulkar's tally of 2278 runs in World Cup cricket. The batting icon made his World Cup debut in the 2011 edition of the ICC event. Two-time champions India last lifted the World Cup trophy in the 2011 edition of the showpiece event.

Kohli shatters Tendulkar's twin records

Kohli smashed 282 runs in nine innings at the 2011 World Cup. The batting icon played a sublime knock of 100 not out in his debut World Cup game against Bangladesh at Mirpur. When it comes to playing the One Day International (ODI) edition of the World Cup, Kohli is only behind batting greats Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in the Indian list of batters with the most runs at the World Cup. Batting icon Kohli has featured in five T20 World Cups. He is the all-time leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup. The ex-Indian skipper has amassed 1141 runs in 27 games of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli also eclipsed Tendulkar by recording his 46th 50-plus score in a successful run chase for India in ODIs. Batting legend Tendulkar played 45 50-plus knocks for India in successful ODI run chases. Talking about the recently concluded World Cup encounter between India and Bangladesh, Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 55 off 56 balls to seal a comfortable win for the Men In Blue. While Kohli scored 55 off 56 balls, skipper Rohit played an explosive knock of 131 off 84 balls as India chased down the 273-run target with 15 overs to spare.

