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Virat Kohli's animated energy keeps Sehwag entertained vs GT: 'He got more charged with every Shubman Gill boundary’

Sehwag was full of praise for the high-intensity battle unfolding between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, highlighting how the energy on the field kept rising.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 01:47 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Former India opener Virender Sehwag was enjoying Virat Kohli’s animated presence on the field during the clash against Gujarat Titans. With RCB tasked with defending a below-par 156, Kohli brought intensity to every moment, staying fully involved and lifting the team’s energy. He was charged up whenever the ball came his way, constantly fueling his teammates on.

Virat Kohli was all charged up against GT on the field.(PTI)

The highlight came when he took Shubman Gill’s catch, celebrating with raw emotion. Kohli flung the ball to the ground and let out a roar, a moment that echoed his old, fiery self. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, it felt like a throwback to vintage Kohli, leading from the front with his passion and presence even in a tough situation.

Sehwag was full of praise for the high-intensity battle unfolding between Shubman and Kohli, highlighting how the energy on the field kept rising with every boundary and how the RCB star's relentless involvement added to the spectacle.

“The more boundaries Shubman Gill was hitting, the more charged up Virat Kohli was getting on the ground. It was really fun to watch, seeing that even at this age, Virat Kohli is still showing so much energy," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

 
shubman gill rcb gujarat titans virat kohli ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli's animated energy keeps Sehwag entertained vs GT: 'He got more charged with every Shubman Gill boundary’
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