Virat Kohli's animated energy keeps Sehwag entertained vs GT: 'He got more charged with every Shubman Gill boundary’

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was enjoying Virat Kohli’s animated presence on the field during the clash against Gujarat Titans. With RCB tasked with defending a below-par 156, Kohli brought intensity to every moment, staying fully involved and lifting the team’s energy. He was charged up whenever the ball came his way, constantly fueling his teammates on.

Virat Kohli was all charged up against GT on the field.(PTI)

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The highlight came when he took Shubman Gill’s catch, celebrating with raw emotion. Kohli flung the ball to the ground and let out a roar, a moment that echoed his old, fiery self. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, it felt like a throwback to vintage Kohli, leading from the front with his passion and presence even in a tough situation.

Sehwag was full of praise for the high-intensity battle unfolding between Shubman and Kohli, highlighting how the energy on the field kept rising with every boundary and how the RCB star's relentless involvement added to the spectacle.

“The more boundaries Shubman Gill was hitting, the more charged up Virat Kohli was getting on the ground. It was really fun to watch, seeing that even at this age, Virat Kohli is still showing so much energy," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

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{{^usCountry}} Going after Josh Hazlewood from the outset, the GT skipper made his intent clear with fearless strokeplay, racing to 43 off just 18 balls and keeping the chase well under control right from the powerplay. Sehwag hails Gill's class {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Going after Josh Hazlewood from the outset, the GT skipper made his intent clear with fearless strokeplay, racing to 43 off just 18 balls and keeping the chase well under control right from the powerplay. Sehwag hails Gill's class {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sehwag was left impressed by the fearless display from Shubman, praising his aggressive start and near match-winning knock, while also pointing out how a bit of luck and a crucial moment involving Kohli influenced the course of the innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sehwag was left impressed by the fearless display from Shubman, praising his aggressive start and near match-winning knock, while also pointing out how a bit of luck and a crucial moment involving Kohli influenced the course of the innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Shubman Gill is a class player. It was great to watch his batting today. He scored around 43 runs off 18 balls. At one point it felt like he might even finish the game in the powerplay itself, the way he was batting so aggressively. But yes, a bit of luck was needed as well. If that catch had not gone straight into Virat Kohli’s hands and had gone a bit either side, it would have gone for a boundary," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shubman Gill is a class player. It was great to watch his batting today. He scored around 43 runs off 18 balls. At one point it felt like he might even finish the game in the powerplay itself, the way he was batting so aggressively. But yes, a bit of luck was needed as well. If that catch had not gone straight into Virat Kohli’s hands and had gone a bit either side, it would have gone for a boundary," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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