Virat Kohli's brand new WTC final post draws blistering prediction from Pakistan legend

After yet another heartbreaking exit from IPL 2023 last week, Virat Kohli has shifted focus to his favourite format of the game. He has already landed in London for the impending World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval which will start in less than a fortnight's time and has started his preparations for it. He even posted on social media to give his fans an update and it drew a blistering response from a Pakistan cricket legend, who made a massive prediction on the former India skipper.

Virat Kohli(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defeating Australia at home in the Border-Gavaskar series before the start of IPL 2023, India made its way to a second successive WTC final. They had lost to New Zealand in the 2021 summit clash at the Lord's under the captaincy of Kohli. And although the 33-year-old no longer leads the Indian side in any format, having relinquished his roles last year, he remains hopeful, rather confident, of a inspiring the No.1 ranked Test side to their first ever ICC win in 10 years.

On reaching London, Kohli took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his practice session. He captioned it, “The whites."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar retweeted the post to make a blistering prediction on Kohli, saying that the India star will score back-to-back hundreds in the match, before wishing him luck.

“Can't wait for the huge 100 in both innings of the big-stage game, wishing you all the best Virat. #WTCFinal,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Consecutive tons will see Kohli's tally of centuries rise to 30 in Test cricket, equalling Steve Smith's record. The Aussie presently dominates the list among active cricketers with Joe Root standing second with 29 hundreds.

Kohli had reached London a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore's exit from the race to the playoffs in IPL 2023. He and teammate Mohammed Siraj were accompanied by Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin in India's first batch of players that left for the UK. Cheteshwar Pujara is already in London as he is part of the County Championship for Sussex and has been in a staggering form.

The remaining players will join the Indian squad at the end of their IPL duties, which will end on Sunday with the final in Ahmedabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON