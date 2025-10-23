Virat Kohli's career not on crutches yet, but excuses won't work anymore; Sydney ODI could decide his future

Until five nights back, in 29 One-Day International innings in Australia, Virat Kohli boasted five centuries and six other 50-plus knocks. He also had eight single-digit scores but had avoided the dreaded duck, every batter’s worst nightmare. Things are going from bad to worse for Virat Kohli(AP)

Two games into the three-match showdown against the home side, the former Indian captain now has two noughts. His much-anticipated return to international cricket has lasted a mere 12 deliveries, not the kind of comeback he or his multitude of fans would have envisaged when the Indians landed in Perth just over a week ago.

On Sunday at the Optus Stadium, bogged down by seven scoreless deliveries, the 36-year-old went searching at a widish delivery from Mitchell Starc, driving on the up – a questionable choice of shot on a surface with more bounce than most in the world – and being smartly caught by Cooper Connolly at backward point as the ball skewed off the outside half. Kohli has always loved feeling bat on ball at the start of an innings and his anxiety to get off the mark was understandable, given that it was his first game for the country in seven months.

His woes, however, accompanied him on the long flight from Perth to beautiful Adelaide, where Kohli has strung together more international runs than any other visiting batter in the history of the game. The Adelaide Oval has witnessed five Kohli centuries, among them his first Test hundred in 2012 and twin tons on his captaincy debut in 2014. If Kohli was looking for a feel-good ground to work his way back into the runs, the Adelaide Oval provided him the opportunity for instant redemption.

It took only four deliveries on Thursday afternoon for the bubble to burst. And it wasn’t a familiar name who drove millions of Kohli fans to the throes of anguish and despair.

Xavier Bartlett isn’t a household name even in Australia. The 26-year-old is a T20 specialist, but his 50-over numbers aren’t flash – 36 wickets in 26 matches, bolstered by a promising 12 from four previous ODIs. Unlike Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, he barely flirts with the 130 kmph mark, he doesn’t seem to do a great deal with the ball. Bartlett replaced Nathan Ellis from the XI that won in Perth, he replaced a slightly off-colour Starc at the bowling crease in the fifth over on Thursday, looking for the early breakthrough.

Shubman Gill obliged by charging and driving the first delivery of Bartlett’s second over to mid-off, perhaps needlessly feeling the need to accelerate following Rohit Sharma’s travails against Hazlewood that manifested in two successive maidens. Out walked Kohli, typically brisk and purposeful, to a rapturous reception from a crowd that recalled with fondness his superb World Cup century at the same ground against Pakistan more than a decade back. The first two deliveries were in the corridor, climbing off a length and sailing through to Alex Carey, Kohli watching them go by, hawklike. The third was defended off the middle of the bat towards point. Only three balls in but you thought -- feet moving nicely, no tetchiness, maybe today is the day.

Today, unfortunately, wasn’t the day. The fourth delivery nipped back a touch. Just a touch, mind, not a late, banana inducker; it didn’t bounce as much as the previous ones. Kohli shaped to flick. The head was outside off and falling over, the bat in another zip code, as the ball thudded into his front pad. Immediately, everyone knew it was curtains. Kohli barely looked at the umpire, and once Sam Nogajski’s finger shot skywards, showed little interest in seeking a review, though he did spend 15 seconds discussing the dismissal with Rohit before trudging off, head bowed.

Kohli's classy gesture not enough to mask his struggles

Halfway through his lonely walk back, he allowed himself a wry smile. Throughout his trudge, he was cheered by the fans who knew this was his last match at the hallowed Oval. Nearer to the boundary line, Kohli put bitter disappointment aside and found the equilibrium and the energy to acknowledge the applause with a tiny, feeble wave of his glove. Well done, Virat.

Conditions in Perth and Adelaide have challenged the team batting first. This is very early in the Australian summer, the pitches are fresh and spicy, and India have twice been put in when batting has been at its hardest. Kohli is coming off a long break from the sport. None of this is an excuse; Kohli, more than anyone else, will not go looking for crutches. But while he has looked in glorious nick in the nets – like he did in the Test series too last winter – that hasn’t spilled over to the middle.

In Dubai last month, Suryakumar Yadav shrugged off a string of low scores by saying he was out of runs, not out of form. As the title-winning T20I captain, he could afford those words. Kohli would rather be out of form and be among the runs, if that makes sense. Maybe Sydney on Saturday? Otherwise, the cries will become more strident, though he surely has done enough to merit another go, in batter-friendly India against South Africa next month?