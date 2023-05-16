Virat Kohli's cracking reaction to Shubman Gill's maiden IPL century: 'Go on and lead...'

The Gujarat Titans became the first to seal a spot for themselves in the playoffs of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in style, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs. A large part of GT's comprehensive win came thanks to opener Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden IPL century and third ton overall in T20 cricket.

Gill smashed 101 in 58 deliveries on Monday

Gill smashed 101 in 58 deliveries on Monday, his innings punctuated by 13 fours and a six. The innings forms another milestone in what has been a breakthrough year overall for Gill in international cricket and the IPL. Gill has now scored 576 runs this season in the IPL at a strike rate of 146.19 and average of 48.00 with four half centuries to go with the century. Gill's India teammate and former captain Virat Kohli said after Monday's innings that he expects the 23-year-old to lead the next generation of India cricketers.

“There's potential and then there's gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you,” said Kohli in an Instagram story. Gill's century took him to second spot with one run over Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who himself is enjoying a breakthrough season. Jaiswal has scored 575 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 166.18 and average of 47.92. He also scored a century and four half centuries. One of these half centuries was an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls in which he broke the record for the fastest IPL fifty, getting there in just 13 balls.

Gill's maiden IPL century helped GT seal a spot in the playoffs (Virat Kohli Instagram)

Jaiswal has only recently got into conversations about potentially playing for India while Gill has stamped himself name as India's first choice opener in all formats along with Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal had a sensational domestic season in all formats, as did Gill in international cricket. Gill scored 154 runs in the three Test innings he played this year, which included a maiden Test century at home. In ODIs, Gill has scored 624 runs in nine matches this year at an average of 78.00 with three centuries. Gill managed to convert the second of those centuries into a double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Gill only made his T20I debut this year and in six matches, he has 202 runs at a strike rate of 165.57 and average of 40.40. He scored an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls against New Zealand on February 1, thus breaking Kohli's record for highest T20 international score by an Indian.

