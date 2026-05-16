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Virat Kohli's fiery podcast begs the question: Why do Indian cricketers linger on despite not being wanted?

Indian cricketers have to endure a lot of criticism and ridicule in the twilight of their careers, but they continue to lumber on.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 09:11 am IST
By Prateek Srivastava
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Virat Kohli's podcast interview for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has gone viral. He made it clear that he was looking forward to playing in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, but there was one condition. Nobody should be questioning his worth and value.

Virat Kohli was crystal clear as to what he wanted.(PTI)

If Kohli has to come out and say this, it's a clear signal that something isn’t right. He is not sure if he has the proper backing. He is not sure if the current team management, led by Gautam Gambhir, wants him for the World Cup.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s trial by fire set to intensify after fiery podcast; ‘people’ to come for his head with every failure

So, the point is, why would you want to continue playing cricket against such an uncertain background? Kohli is an achiever of the highest order. He has been India's greatest cricketer ever since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar in 2013. Thousands of runs across formats. Four ICC white-ball trophies. India's greatest Test captain to date. Under him, India beat Australia for the first time in a Test series away from home. It was also a first for any team from the sub-continent.

Kohli is not the only one!

Another thing that partly plays a role is that there are not many great post-retirement careers for cricketers. Commentary is the most popular one, but not everyone has those skills. Coaching is another, and they all do it one or the other way post-retirement, but one can't be sure if it's something most of them really want to do, since it can be exhausting. So, the lack of any solid alternatives is another reason why cricketers stick to cricket as long as they can.

Things can really get tough in the twilight of an Indian cricketer’s career. You ain't the same solid player from a few years ago, and there are going to be frequent failures, leading to criticism within the team as well as from fans and the media. But you have no other option but to hang on. No one is to blame here. It's just a tragedy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prateek Srivastava

Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age.   In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there.   After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month.   Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser.   While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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