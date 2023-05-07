Virat Kohli's magical three-word reaction goes viral after Wriddhman Saha takes LSG bowlers to cleaners in IPL 2023

Wriddhiman Saha produced a blistering performance in the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday afternoon, scoring 81 off just 43 deliveries as the Titans put 227/2 on the board in 20 overs. Saha displayed a wide range of shots, hitting the LSG bowlers all around the park in a big assault, leaving the fans and former cricketers stunned. Saha is not usually known for his big hitting and even as he did play a key role in Titans' title victory last year, the wicketkeeper-batter played at a strike rate of 122, appearing in 11 games for the side.

Virat Kohli; Wriddhiman Saha

Even former India captain and Saha's long-term teammate Virat Kohli couldn't help express his delight at the GT star's innings. Taking to his official Instagram profile, Kohli lauded Saha on the knock with an epic three-word reaction. “What a player, @wriddhi,” wrote Kohli.

Saha had looked set for his second IPL century — his first came nine years ago in IPL 2014 — but a sharp catch at deep midwicket by substitute fielder Prerak Mankad off Avesh ended his assault.

Saha's fellow opening partner, Shubman Gill also smashed an unbeaten 94 and as Gujarat Titans piled up 227 for two — the fourth highest total this season — at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Saha and Gill went hammer and tongs from the word go to add 142 runs for the first wicket in only 12.1 overs, setting the franchise record for highest partnership for any wicket, as LSG had no respite despite deploying eight bowlers into the attack.

It was also the second-best stand for any team for any wicket in this IPL, and for Gujarat Titans, the total was their highest-ever in IPL since their debut last season. David Miller also carried out his role to perfection at the fag end of the innings, hitting a couple of fours and a six to make 21 not out off 12 balls, while adding 43 runs for the third wicket with Gill.

