Virat Kohli's potential Test retirement sends shockwaves; fans request India legend to reconsider decision

ByHT Sports Desk
May 10, 2025 09:53 AM IST

Virat Kohli is likely to retire from Test cricket according to a report, with BCCI trying to convince him to reverse his decision.

Just days after Rohit Sharma’s abrupt exit from Test cricket, the news of Virat Kohli informing the BCCI of his intent to retire from the longest format has left Indian cricket fans in disbelief. For a player who was once the face of India’s red-ball resurgence and carried the torch for the format globally, the development has stirred a wave of emotional reactions across social media.

India's Virat Kohli during the Test series against Australia(AFP)
India's Virat Kohli during the Test series against Australia(AFP)

According to a report from the Indian Express, Kohli reportedly communicated his decision to the BCCI, and the BCCI has since urged the star Indian batter to stay. The development, coming just before a BCCI meeting for the England tour, has triggered widespread attention. Both Kohli and Rohit had earlier stepped away from T20Is together after India’s World Cup win in Barbados. Now, within months, India’s Test batting core is facing another major transition.

The news hits harder given the timing; India are entering a new World Test Championship cycle, and with Rohit and Kohli possibly gone, the batting unit will be led by a relatively young core in Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. India also endured a tough outing in their last Test series against Australia, where the side faced a 3-1 defeat. With a challenging English tour looming, an inexperienced batting order isn't an ideal situation for the team management, even as Kohli did face a rough outing in Australia.

Several fans pointed to his words from an RCB event earlier this year, where he reflected on the toll of the Australia tour: “I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past.” That line now feels like a farewell in hindsight.

Despite a forgettable run Down Under, Kohli’s overall Test record; 123 matches, 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, remains etched in Indian cricket’s golden pages. 

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
