Virat Kohli's powerful reaction to 'heinous' Pahalgam attack: 'Praying for justice to be served for this cruel act'

Team India cricketer Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday to condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and express condolences to the families of the victims. Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in what appears to be the deadliest attack in the Kashmir valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. India's Virat Kohli during an ODI series against England earlier this year(AFP)

“Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act,” Kohli posted on his official Instagram profile.

Virat Kohli posted about the Pahalgam terror attack on his official Instagram profile.(Instagram/Virat Kohli)

According to the police, at least four terrorists fired at tourists from close range. A daughter of the victim told PTI that the terrorists mostly targeted male tourists, asking them to identify their religion.

“There were several tourists around, but the terrorists specifically targeted male tourists after asking whether they were Hindu or Muslim,” she said.

At least 24 bodies were collected in the aftermath of the attack and two people died while being taken for medical treatment.

Following the attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi early Wednesday.

Kohli currently playing in IPL

Virat Kohli and a host of Team India players are currently participating in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. Last month, the Indian team lifted the Champions Trophy title; while Pakistan played host to the tournament, India played all of their matches in the United Arab Emirates, owing to security concerns.

Following the attack on Tuesday, former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami urged the BCCI to cut all cricketing ties with Pakistan, including playing against the country. India last took on Pakistan during the Champions Trophy this year, beating the side in a fairly one-sided contest in Dubai.