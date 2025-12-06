Virat Kohli's ‘slow dance’ with Kuldeep Yadav steals show after Indian bowlers flatten South Africa in Vizag

Virat Kohli has celebrated countless wickets in blue, but Vizag on Saturday gave him a new dance partner. As Kuldeep Yadav completed a superb spell in the series-deciding third ODI against South Africa, Kohli pulled the left-arm wrist-spinner into a mock slow-dance, clasping his hand and locking him in a hug. The moment summed up an afternoon when India finally broke their toss curse and their bowlers, led by Kuldeep, dragged the game back from Quinton de Kock’s blazing hundred. Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav celebrating.(@mutualstark/x.com)

Toss curse broken

For the first time in 21 ODIs, the coin fell India’s way. KL Rahul, who has worn that losing streak like a scar, changed his routine and flipped with his left hand; the switch brought a roar and a rare smile at the toss as India chose to field in Vizag.

South Africa quickly reminded everyone why that call was a gamble. De Kock carved 106 off 89 balls - his seventh ODI century against India, and with Temba Bavuma added 113 for the second wicket. At 168/2 in the 28th over and then 199/4, the visitors were primed for a 300-plus total.

Prasidh opens the door, Kuldeep slams it

Rahul’s first throw of the dice was spin; when that lull broke, he went back to Prasidh Krishna, who had been thrashed for 27 in his first two overs. The tall quick responded with a spell that flipped the innings: Matthew Breetzke trapped lbw, Aiden Markram chipping to lurking Kohli at cover, and de Kock himself bowled trying to swipe across the line. Prasidh finished with 4/66, a redemption arc inside nine overs.

Kuldeep Yadav then turned the squeeze into a choke. Bowling with loop and drift on a surface offering a bit of grip, he first removed Dewald Brevis, then exposed the lower order by pricing out all-rounder Marco Jansen. Later, he pinned Corbin Bosch and finally Lungi Ngidi to complete figures of 4 for 41, mopping up the tail and ensuring South Africa never touched the 300 they had threatened earlier.

The “bromance’ moment arrived after one of those late strikes, with Kohli rushing in, locking Kuldeep in a hug and lifting their joined hands. Social media clipped it instantly, going crazy over the viral moment.

On a night when India needed a reset after Raipur, the numbers will show a four-for and a collapsed South Africa tail. The pictures will show something more valuable for the dressing room - a spinner at the peak of his craft, and a superstar teammate happily playing hype-man for him.