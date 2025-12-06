India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul aims to break the toss jinx; dew once again set to play key role
Ind vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: It's all to play for in the series decider between India and South Africa in Vizag. With the three-match series level at 1-1, neither team can afford to put a foot wrong in what has been a high-scoring affair. Both the previous games saw the team batting first post more than 340 runs on the board. However, in the 2nd ODI, the total proved insufficient for the hosts as Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis' show took the game away from their grasp. However, one cannot deny that dew played a major role in South Africa running away with the contest....Read More
That said, the toss is of utmost importance in the final ODI as dew is once again expected to play a crucial role. India have lost 20 ODI tosses in a row and it remains to be seen whether the jinx finally ends for good. Virat Kohli has been the standout performer for India in the three-match series, scoring centuries in the first two games. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma failed to get going in the second ODI after scoring a half-century in the opener. Ruturaj Gaikwad also came into his own, smashing his maiden ton in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series.
With the ball, Harshit Rana has been taking wickets, but he has failed to stop the run-flow. The same can be said about Prasidh Krishna; however, the latter has even lacked any sort of penetration. Once again, the onus would be on Kuldeep Yadav to prove to be the game-changer for India with the ball. The third and final ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, while it will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Likely XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (captain), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: Last international game of the year for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be playing their last game for India in 2025 as there are no more ODIs scheduled this year. The duo will return to action next year in the three-match series against New Zealand, beginning January 11. However, before that, the duo will be seen in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Ind vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: Can KL Rahul break the toss jinx?
Ind vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: India have now gone 20 ODIs without winning a toss. The trend started on November 19, 2023, the day of the World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill - captains have changed but the luck has continued to evade Team India. Can Rahul finally break the jinx on Saturday or will the rub of the green continue to go against him? Only time will tell.
Ind vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome!
Ind vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and South Africa in Vizag. It's all to play for and expect yet another high-scoring contest. Stay tuned for more updates!