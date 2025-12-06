India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul aims to break the toss jinx; dew once again set to play key role

Live

Ind vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: It's all to play for in the series decider between India and South Africa in Vizag

Ind vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: It's all to play for in the series decider between India and South Africa in Vizag. With the three-match series level at 1-1, neither team can afford to put a foot wrong in what has been a high-scoring affair. Both the previous games saw the team batting first post more than 340 runs on the board. However, in the 2nd ODI, the total proved insufficient for the hosts as Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis' show took the game away from their grasp. However, one cannot deny that dew played a major role in South Africa running away with the contest. That said, the toss is of utmost importance in the final ODI as dew is once again expected to play a crucial role. India have lost 20 ODI tosses in a row and it remains to be seen whether the jinx finally ends for good. Virat Kohli has been the standout performer for India in the three-match series, scoring centuries in the first two games. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma failed to get going in the second ODI after scoring a half-century in the opener. Ruturaj Gaikwad also came into his own, smashing his maiden ton in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. With the ball, Harshit Rana has been taking wickets, but he has failed to stop the run-flow. The same can be said about Prasidh Krishna; however, the latter has even lacked any sort of penetration. Once again, the onus would be on Kuldeep Yadav to prove to be the game-changer for India with the ball. The third and final ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, while it will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Likely XIs India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (captain), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna. South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi. ...Read More

