KL Rahul walked away from Virat Kohli's suggestion, trusted a superstition to end India's miserable toss losing streak
India's ODI toss streak of 20 consecutive losses ended when KL Rahul, aided by the team's analyst, won the toss against South Africa.
For 20 straight ODI tosses, India kept landing on the wrong side, and the fans were smiling through the absurdity. On Saturday in Vaisakhapatnam, KL Rahul finally flipped the script - with a little help from the team analyst.
India’s stand-in ODI captain broke a one-in-a-million streak when he won the toss before the third ODI against South Africa, ending a run of 20 consecutive toss defeats that stretched back to the 2023 World Cup final and spanned multiple captains.
“We’ve lost 20 tosses, so 21 may not be that bad”: KL Rahul
KL Rahul later revealed that this wasn’t just another walk-up-to-the-ground-and-flip moment. It came with its own carefully crafted ritual courtesy of India’s performance analyst.
“What worked for me today, we had our analyst, Hari, who gave me a few tricks. He asked me to spin it from my left hand and cross my right hand,” Rahul said in a BCCI video, smiling as he walked viewers through the routine that finally brought an end to the bizarre run.
“At this point, I mean, before the toss, there’s a bunch of superstitions and a bunch of things that everyone’s been saying. Virat gave me a different opinion. I stuck with Hari because he said the same thing last game as well, and he’s been the most pushy out of everybody else,” he added.
The context explains why a normally low-key part of match-day had turned into a subplot of its own. India had lost 20 tosses on the bounce, a sequence improbable enough to be mocked on broadcasts and in dressing-room banter alike. The odds of losing 20 straight 50-50 calls are roughly one in 1,048,576 - the sort of number that makes even hardened pros reach for a superstition or two.
“So I said, okay, let’s give it a try here. How bad can it be? We’ve lost 20 tosses, so I was like, 21 may not be that bad. I went in with no expectations, and I’m happy that we won the toss,” Rahul said.
The win itself mattered, of course - winning the toss in the decider allowed India to shape the game on their terms at a venue where conditions can change quickly under lights. But what will live longer in the dressing-room chatter is how the streak finally snapped and who was the one to break it.