Watch: Virat Kohli's million-dollar gesture for Suryakumar Yadav after MI star's IPL-best in RCB tie sets Twitter ablaze

A career-best show in IPL from Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday did not just see Mumbai Indians simply thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by chasing down 200 with 21 balls to spare, but it also took them right from the eighth spot in the points table to the third. It was simply a rampaging knock at the Wankhede as Suryakumar smashed seven boundaries and six maximums in his 35-ball knock of 83 runs. But what stole the show after his dismissal and had the internet talking was Virat Kohli's million-dollar gesture for the MI star.

Virat Kohli with Suryakumar Yadav

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite setting a target of 200, RCB were always 15-20 runs short, even their captain Faf du Plessis agreed to that. But Suryakumar's knock showed that they were probably miles away from what could have been a competitive total. However, Mumbai's chase was not simply down to Suryakumar alone.

Opener Ishan Kishan provided the perfect start to the home team with a quickfire 21-ball 42. But RCB bounced back with Wanindu Hasaranga dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Ishan in consecutive deliveries. Suryakumar and Nehal Wadhera then kicked off their match-winning partnership on a slow and cautious note till the halfway mark before the latter took on Hasaranga. What followed was a flurry of boundaries from both ends as Suryakumar simply made a mockery of RCB's attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It eventually ended in the 16th over with Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissing the MI star as he made his way back to the pavilion amid the loud cheer from the Wankhede and a standing ovation from his teammates, Kohli hugged him and congratulated him on his knock. Kohli had in fact hugged him after the match as well.

Video: Virat Kohli's gesture for Suryakumar Yadav after MI thrash RCB in IPL 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Much needed from the team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slowly. I said Nehal let's hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard.

"Your practice has to be the same as what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don't do anything different," Suryakumar said after collecting his first Player of the Match award this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON