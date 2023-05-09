Home / Cricket / Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram story after Kohli's wicket causes internet furore, fans left searching for answers

Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram story after Kohli's wicket causes internet furore, fans left searching for answers

May 09, 2023
May 09, 2023 08:55 PM IST

Moments after Kohli's dismissal, Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq took to Instagram to post a cryptic story which created a furore in social media

Virat Kohli has been in an impressive form in the onging IPL 2023, having scored 419 runs in 10 innings, heading into the crucial Wankhede tie against Mumbai Indians. His run tally has been laced with six fifties, the most by a batter in the ongoing tournament. However, on Tuesday, Kohli failed to get going as he was dismissed by yet another left-armer, Jason Behrendorff, going back for just 1 off 4. Moments later, Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq took to Instagram to post a cryptic story which created a furore in social media. (MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023)

Naveen-ul-Haq; Virat Kohli
Naveen-ul-Haq; Virat Kohli

Mumbai were clever in starting with Behrendorff in the first over itself. He beat Kohli twice before the latter charged down the track on the fifth ball of the over and got a faint outside edge. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan comfortably grabbed the catch and then convinced captain Rohit Sharma to go for the DRS. UltraEdge showed a big spike as the ball passed the bat. Kohli walked back to the pavilion scoring 1 off 4.

ALSO READ: Watch: How Ishan Kishan convinced Rohit Sharma to go for DRS for Kohli's dismissal; RCB star left in disbelief

Moments later, Naveen took to Instagram to share a story which had “sweet mango” written on it and revealed that he was watching the MI-RCB game on TV. However, given the recent context, of what had unfolded between Kohli and Naveen on May 1 in Lucknow, fans on Twitter shared a screengrab of the Instagram story as they were left searching for answers on what it could have meant.

Here are some of the reactions…

On May 1, Kohli and Naveen had a heated exchange of words when Royal Challengers Bangalore had visited the Ekana Stadium for the IPL 2023 game against Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli had allegedly pointed at him and showed the dirt in his shoes which left the LSG player fuming. The umpires and LSG teammate Amit Mishra was quick in intervening and stopping the two. The two had later shared an intense handshake that had Glenn Maxwell stepping in.

Both the players were docked hefty fines for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Kohli was charged 100 per cent of his match fees for his spat with Naveen and then with Gautam Gambhir, LSG mentor. Naveen, on the other hand, was charhed 50 per cent of his fees.

virat kohli ipl rcb mumbai indians
