MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli, Rohit collide at Wankhede as Mumbai, Bangalore eye Top 4 berth
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard
IPL 2023 MI vs RCB Live Score: An exciting fixture awaits for the fans tonight as India's biggest cricketing icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli collide at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians had started the season on a slow note but have now gained momentum and will look to make their case stronger with a win against fan favourites RCB. Both the teams are on level terms, securing five wins in the 10 matches they've played. A win for either side will help them break into top three. The last time the two sides met Kohli and Faf du Plessis played spectacular knocks as RCB demolished MI by eight wickets. Catch the LIVE updates of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 09, 2023 05:02 PM IST
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's struggles
Apart from the Jofra Archer blow, Mumbai Indians have more problems to deal with and the biggest being Rohit Sharma's poor run in the ongoing season. The MI skipper has managed 184 runs at an average of 18.39 and a strike rate of 126.89. In the previous two matches he was packed for ducks.
-
May 09, 2023 04:43 PM IST
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: A look at Chris Jordan's IPL experience
Chris Jordan, who replaces Archer, has fair bit of IPL experience and has so far made 28 appearances, in which he was scalped 27 wickets. He has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the past.
Going by PTI inputs, Jordan batted for close to an hour in the nets on Monday.
He joins the MI camp for ₹2 crore after going unsold at the auction that was held in December last year.
-
May 09, 2023 04:33 PM IST
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: ECB's statement on Jofra Archer
"Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging. Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery."
-
May 09, 2023 04:26 PM IST
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: How injuries have plagued Archer
Jofra Archer was picked by MI for ₹8 crore but the franchise had to wait for a year for his services. Despite the wait, Archer could only feature in five matches this season and was not in the best shape in terms of form. In the five matches, Archer managed just two scalps.
-
May 09, 2023 04:12 PM IST
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Jofra Archer ruled out
In latest development, England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the IPL.
Mumbai Indians have named Chris Jordan as his replacement for the remainder of the season.
-
May 09, 2023 04:00 PM IST
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will start at 07:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match.