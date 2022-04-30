'Virat scores ODI half century in T20': Twitter fumes at Kohli's strike rate despite scoring maiden fifty in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli is back. That is the story of match number 43 of IPL 2022 irrespective of the result in the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. It has surely been a huge relief for the former RCB captain who incurred his worst start to an IPL season, laced with five single-digit scores and two golden duck dismissals. However, Kohli's go-slow approach against the Titans has left many fans on Twitter furious. (Follow IPL 2022 Live Coverage)

In his first 10 balls in the game, Kohli scored 14 runs, which comprised of three boundaries, all against Mohammed Shami. It was his joint-best start to an innings this season. In his next 30 balls, he scored 31 runs with three boundaries and a six. He eventually reached his fifty in 45 balls, which was his second slowest fifty-plus score in his IPL career that is laced with 48 such knocks.

He eventually finished with 58 off 53 at a strike rate of just 109. And it was an ably supportive Rajat Patidar, who scored a 31-ball 52, who kept RCB in the game.

Here's how Twitter reacted…

Following Kohli's dismissal, Glenn Maxwell smashed an 18-ball 33 while Mahipal Lomror hit an 8-ball 16 as RCB finished with 170 for six in 20 overs.

For Kohli, the fifty was a huge relief after having managed only 26 runs in the last five innings which included just one double-digit score. However, whether the knock denied RCB a bigger total especially after the century stand for the second wicket can only be understood at the end of the match against the Titans.

