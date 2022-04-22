Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina react after MS Dhoni wins CSK last-ball thriller vs MI

MS Dhoni arrived in the middle at a crunch situation, with the match slightly tilting in MI's favour but exploded in last over to snatch a thrilling victory for his side. here's how former cricketers reacted to MS Dhoni's heroics.
MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings during Indian Premier League 2022 match against Mumbai Indians(IPL)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 07:59 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

MS Dhoni lived up to his reputation of being the best finisher in the business as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets in the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday evening. The 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batter hammered Jaydev Unadkat for 16 runs in the final over as CSK edged past Mumbai Indians' total in the final ball of the match.

Dhoni arrived in the middle at a crunch situation, with the match slightly tilting in MI's favour. However, he along with Dwaine Pretorius stitched a crucial 34-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Watch: Dhoni hits Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in a staggering last-ball finish

Batting at a staggering strike-rate of 215.38, Dhoni accumulated 28* off 13 balls, which featured three boundaries and one maximum. Soon after his knock, several ex-cricketers took to Twitter to hail the inspirational show put by Dhoni. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and others shared their thoughts on Dhoni's last over heroics.

Here are the best tweets:

This was CSK's second win of the campaign, while Mumbai endured their seventh consecutive defeat.

