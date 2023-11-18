'India have advantage': Virender Sehwag's blistering 'one-sided affair' remark on World Cup final vs Australia

Ten fours and three sixes - Virender Sehwag batted at a strike rate of 101 when the explosive batter opened the innings with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the high-scoring World Cup final 2003 against Australia. Sehwag smashed 82 off 81 balls although his crucial knock went in vain as Sourav Ganguly's Team India lost the World Cup final to Australia at the Wanderers Stadium.

Sehwag issued a noteworthy statement about the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup(ANI)

Riding on Ricky Ponting's marauding knock of 140, Australia posted a massive 359-run total to register a 125-run win over India. Twenty years after the famous 2003 final, Team India and Australia are set to headline the One Day International (ODI) World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Sehwag, who top-scored for India in the 2003 final, has issued a noteworthy statement about the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup at Ahmedabad.

‘Australia scared to face India’

Speaking to Cricbuzz in the build-up to the ODI World Cup final, Sehwag claimed that Pat Cummins and Co. will be a little scared to face Rohi Sharma's Team India in the summit clash. "India will surely have an advantage. Australia will be a little scared to face India in the final. To win the World Cup, the only team they wouldn't have wanted to face in the final is India. Also, I don't think that the pitch will make a big difference. It will be a tough contest and won't be a one-sided affair," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Two-time champions India defeated New Zealand in the rematch of the 2019 semi-final to enter this year's final. Team India is the only undefeated side in the 2023 edition of the World Cup. Under Rohit's leadership, Team India recorded back-to-back 10 wins in the ICC event. India had kickstarted its World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over five-time winners Australia at Chepauk.

'Australia is one team that knows…'

Record-time winners Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final to set a date with India for the World Cup final. "The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith were part of the team that won the World Cup final in 2015. They will share their experience of playing in the final with the group. In such a big match, it is important to give it all. Australia is one team that knows how to do that. They don't give up very easily. To beat Australia, you need to play 100 overs of good cricket," Sehwag added.

