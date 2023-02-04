Virender Sehwag's savage reply after fan says 'New Zealand se darr lagta hai' leaves Twitter in splits

Team India's star former cricketer Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive approach with the bat on the field. On social media platform Twitter, however, Sehwag made his name for his witty humour. On Saturday, Sehwag posted a cryptic tweet saying "Sabse jyada darr kisse lagta hai ? (What are you most scared of?). He received varied answers from fans and one of them made a rather hilarious remark.

The Indian fan wrote, “New Zealand” in the reply, referring to India's defeats to New Zealand in ICC knock-out matches. The BlackCaps, as they're popularly known, had beaten India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, and then defeated the team again in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Sehwag, however, had a funnier response to the tweet from the fan. He wrote, "Haan yaar, maasoom se hain but Knockout mein bada bura karte hain hamaare saath (Yeah man. They're nice but they treat us really badly in knockouts!)

Recently, New Zealand had toured India for a three-match ODI and T20I series; however, the side had faced a 0-3 clean-sweep defeat in the fifty-over format, and endured another 1-2 loss in the T20Is. The decider of the T20I series was a largely one-sided affair, with New Zealand being bowled out on merely 66 in the 235-run chase.

The Kiwis will return to action later this month when they host England for a two-Test series. The first Test starts on February 16 in Mount Maunganui.

Team India, meanwhile, will be eyeing a place in the World Test Championship final when it takes on Australia in a four-match series, starting February 9. India are currently second in the table while Australia are comfortably seated at the top. The final of the 2021-23 edition takes place at the iconic Oval ground in June.

