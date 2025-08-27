Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir, takes DPL by storm; smacks Navdeep Saini for fearless boundaries

Almost a decade after a Sehwag last walked out on the 22 yards, the surname returned to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It wasn’t Virender making a comeback, but his elder son Aaryavir, who marked his debut in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) with an instant impression — also his first appearance in a competitive T20 game. Aaryavir Sehwag made his DPL debut on Wednesday

Opening the innings, just like his father, Aaryavir took time to settle in. He got off the mark with a single down to third man on his fourth delivery, but unleashed impressive strokeplay, reminiscent of senior Sehwag, against seasoned campaigner Navdeep Saini at the start of the third over. He clobbered the first ball, a slightly overpitched delivery from Saini, through deep extra cover for a boundary. The ball went over the infield through the offside. On the next ball, he danced down the track to punch it between extra cover and long-off for a second straight four.

Aaryavir, who replaced Yash Dhull in the line-up after the latter left the camp to join the North Delhi Zone at the Duleep Trophy, smashed two more boundaries, again on consecutive occasions, an over later. Against left-arm spinner Rounak Waghela, he smashed the first through third man and the second towards long-on. However, it was the bowler who had the last laugh as he departed in the same over, falling for 22 off 16.

Aaryavir, who attracted strong bidding before being acquired by Central Delhi Kings for ₹8 lakh at the DPL 2025 auction, has been an emerging talent in the making. Last year, he made an impressive debut for Delhi in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 49 runs in the team’s six-wicket win. A few months later, he grabbed headlines with an unbeaten 200 off 229 balls—featuring 34 fours and 2 sixes—against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He followed it up the very next day with a near-triple century, scoring 297 off 309 balls (51 fours, 3 sixes), falling just three runs short of the milestone.