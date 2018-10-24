Vizag ODI ends in a tie as Kohli’s record-breaking innings is cancelled out by Hope’s ton

From four figures to five – for most young and restless of the 90s India it would mean a leap of hope, when reflected on the salary slip. For the millennial populace, it’s just the start of their lofty ambitions.

The paradigm shift reflected on the two generation’s cricket idols too. From 1990s Sachin Tendulkar to 2010s Virat Kohli, from one 10,000 mark in ODIs to another. The five-figure milestone has stayed significant, but the pace and dreams surrounding it have changed.

When Tendulkar achieved it in 2001 against Australia, it was a pioneering effort. Something only the greatest could do, that too in 259 innings – a record that stood for 17 years.

When Kohli reached the mark in 54 fewer innings here on Wednesday, with a single off Windies off-spinner Ashley Nurse in the 37th over of the second ODI, it seemed a natural progression for the man whose aggression and tenacity has led a nation to believe he can guide India to the World Cup in England next year.

No wonder Kohli was anointed Tendulkar’s heir in Indian cricket long ago.

Masters

Kohli and Tendulkar is a study in contrast, and yet, they are similar in many ways. While Tendulkar’s favourite shot was the straight drive Kohli pins faith in the orthodox cover drive, even in this T20 era.

Still, while Tendulkar looked up to the sky in silent prayer after scoring a ton, Kohli often celebrates centuries with a flying kiss to his wife in the stands – a sign of changed times.

Whatever their process, they are the darling of Indian public. It was evident from the moment Kohli walked into the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Wednesday.

His every move was cheered, the approbation growing louder when Kohli chose to bat. The roar of anticipation got higher in the fourth over when Rohit Sharma fell and Kohli took guard. He let Shikhar Dhawan seize the initiative.

Mature knock

Kohli was probed a few times outside off by Kemar Roach, but didn’t budge. A mature Kohli dug deep in draining conditions after Dhawan’s dismissal, a complete change in approach from his century in the first ODI in Guwahati.

The 29-year-old along with Ambati Rayudu (73) stitched a 139-run stand even as West Indies spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse got turn from a pitch that was on the slower side.

There were minor blips too. In the 23rd over, with Kohli on 44, rival captain Jason Holder dropped him at mid-off, leaving debutant left-arm pacer Obed McCoy frustrated.

Kohli’s and Rayudu’s stand ended in the 33rd over. Enter MS Dhoni. Finally, the moment came in the 37th over when Kohli took a single off Nurse to climb Mt 10,000.

There were no wild celebrations, only a broad smile lit up Kohli’s face. Kohli had become the 13th player overall, and fifth Indian, to breach 10,000, though he is the fastest to achieve that.

Kohli upped the ante from the 47th over as he took McCoy and Roach to the cleaners en route to his 37th ODI ton, improving his own record for the fastest 1000 runs in a calendar year – 11 innings. Thanks to his unbeaten 157, India set West Indies 322 to win.

The Windies were not ready to go down without a fight. With the first ODI centurion Shimron Hetmyer in the lead, they gave the chase. He hit seven sixes en route to scoring 94.

But in Kohli’s India it’s the wrist spinners who hold the trump card. Chahal proved it yet again as he got Hetmyer to top-edge in the 32nd over. Shai Hope, however, stayed solid at the other end, completing his second century with 123 not out, helping Windies complete their second tie against India, off the last ball.

