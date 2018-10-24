India vs West Indies, live cricket score, 2nd ODI in Vizag: Dhawan dealing in boundaries

Live Updates: Jason Holder and Kemar Roach bowling a good line and length here and looking to keep things simple. Bowling wicket to wicket and waiting for the batsmen to take the risk here. But Dhawan is looking in fine form here as he is punishing anything that is short or wide. Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav in the team in place of Khaleel Ahmed. For the Windies, Obed McCoy in the XI for Oshane Thomas.

Follow all the live action between India and West Indies here:

14:05 hrs IST Dhawan building on quality start Dhawan is happy to deal in boundaries even as Kohli has looked to play himself in with singles and doubles here. Dhawan smashes Roach for a six as he is now looking to take the attack to the Windies bowlers. The wicket is clearly not the most conducive to batting and stroke-making. The ball is stopping after hitting the deck.





13:55 hrs IST Windies bowling a good line Jason Holder and Kemar Roach bowling a good line and length here and looking to keep things simple. Bowling wicket to wicket and waiting for the batsmen to take the risk here. But Dhawan is looking in fine form here as he is punishing anything that is short or wide. Dhawan has quickly moved into the 20s here.





13:45 hrs IST Roach gets Rohit Kemar Roach strikes as he gets the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Rohit walks back for just 4 as the ball seemed to stop slightly. Not the most conducive of wickets for a stroke-maker like Rohit. The West Indies players are celebrating as the score reads 15/1.





13:40 hrs IST Good start from Roach Kemar Roach starts well and the Indians openers are looking to play cautiously here and not take too many chances at the top of the innings. This has been the pattern that the duo of Rohit and Dhawan have followed in recent times. They have started cautiously and taken toll once the first four or five overs are done with.





13:30 hrs IST Dhawan and Rohit take strike Jason Holder to start proceedings with the new ball for the Windies as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan take strike. India will be making first use of the conditions and the duo will look to start well here and lay the foundation for the middle-order batsmen. Rohit to face the first ball of the innings as the crowd cheers him on.





13:20 hrs IST Captains speak At the toss, Virat Kohli: We are gonna have a bat first. Looks like a nice and hard wicket. May be it will get slower in the second half. Because of our bowling combination, we want to put up a score on the board and ask them to chase it down. Kuldeep comes in for Khaleel and that is only change from the last game. It gives us two wrist spinners in the middle overs and ask the batsmen to come hard at us. Jason Holder: Not to disappointed to be bowling first. Seems to be a good track. It should hold up for the 100 overs. Looks drier than the last pitch and I just hope that it stays together. It would be for the batters to take it deep. In a run chase, the batters have to be clinical. But up first, the bowlers will have to do the job. We have one change as Obed McCoy is making his debut and comes in for Oshane Thomas.





13:10 hrs IST Playing XIs India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy





13:05 hrs IST Kohli wins toss, will bat Virat Kohli wins the toss and says that the team will bat first. Clearly the team management looking to experiment and try out every possible option as they prepare for the 2019 World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav comes into the team in place of Khaleel Ahmed. Having crushed the visiting side by eight wickets in the opening ODI of the ongoing series, the Virat Kohli-led side is riding high on confidence. For the Windies, Obed McCoy comes in for Oshane Thomas.





12:30 hrs IST Hetmyer puts WI ahead of IPL “It’s a good feeling to know that one of the great spinners from India have rated me that high. It is a dream of mine but right now I am taking one step at a time. So I would see what awaits but right now I am focused on representing West Indies,” Hetmyer said a day ahead of the second ODI here. “Everyone aspires to play in the IPL, but first you want to represent West Indies. That is possibly the biggest thing you could possibly do as a cricketer and then you would take it from there.”





12:00 hrs IST Virat Kohli’s love affair with Vizag If India skipper Virat Kohli’s current form wasn’t a worry for the Windies, his record at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag is nothing short of magical. Kohli has played four ODI matches in Vizag and has scored 399 runs at an average of 99.75. He has scored two centuries and two fifties and has won two Man of the Match awards at the ground. It’s a boon that India have arguably the best ODI top order going into the World Cup. The bane is that the middle order would be expected to stand up when the top order fails without much of game time, like in the away ODI series against England where they lost. That’s a reality India would have to live with. Even leaving aside Kohli, the other two lynchpins Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are a big threat in home conditions. Rohit became the only player to have six 150-plus scores in ODIs with a blistering knock in Guwahati.





11:30 hrs IST Rayudu ready for the challenge It has been a roller-coaster ride for Ambati Rayudu this year. He finished with 600-plus runs in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) and then missed the bus for the England tour for failing the yo-yo test in June. He made it back to the India A team in the quadrangular series involving South Africa A and Australia A ending with 187 runs in four matches. He was picked for the Asia Cup, scored two half-centuries, and now has been chosen as the latest candidate for the No. 4 spot which has seen a musical chair of sorts of late. Ahead of the second ODI here on Tuesday, Rayudu said working on fitness was not a knee jerk reaction after he failed the yo-yo test. “I don’t think yo-yo test had any bearing on how was I preparing or how I was going about my fitness. I have been working on my fitness right from an earlier injury. Even now I go to the NCA if there is a small pocket of free time may be for a week. I am happy that I cleared the test,” said the 33-year-old Rayudu. “I think even before the IPL, it’s not that I was not in contention. It’s just that I had few injuries and the IPL was good platform to come back strong.”





11:00 hrs IST Team India on the brink of ODI record India will become the first team to play 950 matches of the now 50-over format and remains the second most successful team in the format, behind Australia. With T20 cricket threatening to take over the numero uno status, it is important for established teams like India to keep re-inventing themselves. Australia dominated one-day cricket from 1999 to 2007, but Team India continued to burn bright, often being seen as the worthy challengers to Australia’s throne. Sourav Ganguly’s fiery leadership style helped India achieve successes. MS Dhoni was the next architect and he wanted to build a dome bigger than any. The moment finally arrived in Ahmedabad in the 2011 World Cup as Australia were dethroned as world champions after three back to back triumphs. Dhoni’s six in Mumbai sealed India’s second World Cup triumph and victory in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy once again underlined India’s dominance of the format. The crown was forfeited to Australia in 2015 but India now under Virat Kohli has again emerged as the team to beat in the 50-over format.



