Virat Kohli fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

It is one thing to dream about emulating one’s idol and it is a completely different thing to surpass him. Virat Kohli though has made it a habit to break Sachin Tendulkar’s records and he did so on Wednesday in Vizag as he breached the 10,000-run mark in one-day internationals during the second ODI against the Windies.

Kohli went past the milestone when he reached 81 in his innings and thus became the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. Kohli has taken 205 innings to reach the feat as compared to Tendulkar’s 259. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has now been relegated to the third spot, he took 263 innings to bring up the milestone.

Kohli became only the 4th Indian and 13th batsman overall to achieve this feat. The Indian captain also holds the record for the fastest to 8000 and 9000 ODI runs.

During the course of his innings he also became the fastest Indian to complete 4000 runs on home soil.

Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar as he reached the mark in his 78th innings at home, while Tendulkar had taken 92 innings to complete the milestone.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the other Indian, apart of Kohli and Tendulkar, to have scored more than 4000 runs on home soil. He had taken 99 innings to reach the feat.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 16:15 IST