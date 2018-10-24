India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli becomes fastest Indian to score 4000 ODI runs on home soil

Virat Kohli has reached that stage in his one-day international career where every time he bats in a match, he breaks some record or the other. During his knock against the Windies in the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam, Kohli became the third Indian batsman to complete 4000 runs on home soil.

Kohli surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar yet again by becoming the batsman to take least number of innings to complete 4000 runs on home soil for India. Kohli reached the mark in his 78th innings at home, while Tendulkar had taken 92 innings to complete the milestone.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the other Indian, apart of Kohli and Tendulkar, to have scored more than 4000 runs on home soil. He had taken 99 innings to reach the feat.

Virat Kohli’s and MS Dhoni’s data here is subject to change as this statistic was created during an ongoing Indian innings where Kohli was batting and Dhoni was yet to come into bat

Kohli, during the course of the innings, also become India’s highest run getter in ODIs against the Windies, again going past Tendulkar. It though needs to be noted that the Windies have been in free fall over the past decade and the level of competition thus was much tougher in the 90s when Tendulkar was in his prime.

Also, Tendulkar batted in the middle order for more 70 matches at the start of his career, before switching to the role of opener and that too has had a bearing on his numbers. But irrespective of these considerations, one can’t take away the fact that Kohli is perhaps the most consistent batsman that the 50-over format has seen till date.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 15:41 IST