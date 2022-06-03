‘India C bowling line beat a full strength Australians’: VVS Laxman recalls Ajinkya Rahane and co's triumph in Australia

Team India under MS Dhoni achieved several laurels, which included the prestigious ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, ICC World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy. The baton was then passed to Virat Kohli, who did exceedingly well in that role despite a drought in ICC competitions. Apart from leading the unit to the Numero Uno position in the traditional format of the game, India under the captaincy of Kohli also achieved their maiden Test series glory in Australia in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fast forward to three years, both Dhoni and Kohli were not available in the ranks, and this time the man in focus was Ajinkya Rahane, who had an improbable task in his hand.

A battered Indian unit, missing most of its top guns were locked in a four-match Test series against Australia on their home soil. The team had already lost the opening encounter in Adelaide, which saw the Aussies bowling power skittle the Indians for a paltry 36.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan’s bowling attack best in the world': Mohammad Rizwan

However, what followed next was a sight to be cherished by all the Indian supporters and although it has been over a year the triumph still resonates strongly among the cricketing folklore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest member to rejoin the celebrations is former middle-order batter and currently the chief of National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman. The ex-cricketer shared a clip of the Aussies triumph on Twitter and picked some memorable performances from the tour, which saw India wrap the series 2-1 despite fielding a second string unit.

“The partnership between @Hanumavihari and Ashwin in Sydney to draw the test match and the one between Shardul and Washington Sundar at the Gabba ,an almost India C bowling line up beating a full strength Australians that too at the Gabba, definitely #BandonMeinThaDum,” wrote Laxman while sharing the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After an eight-wicket humiliation in Adelaide, the team made a strong comeback and went to settle the score in the following encounter in Melbourne.

The third Test in Sydney, which saw R Ashwin and Hanuman Vihari take strong body blows, ended in a draw, although Rishabh Pant's ferocious approach took the tourists tantalisingly close to an impossible win.

Also Read | ‘Disappointing when your integrity is questioned': Wriddhiman Saha breaks silence on future plans

The fourth and final encounter, which saw both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin sit out due to injury, as Washington Sundar made his Test debut.

Sundar had then stitched a crucial stand with Shardul Thakur, dragging India from 186/6 to 309/7 in the first innings. Pant then played a dream knock in the fourth innings at Gabba, which helped India win the contest by three wickets and the series 2-1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON