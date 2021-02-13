IND USA
VVS Laxman says 'there is one area in bowling department Virat Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
VVS Laxman says 'there is one area in bowling department Virat Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup

  • Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:22 AM IST

India captain Virat Kohli is often credite for developing a solid unit of fast bowlers. Apart from the frontline pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India have also garnered a strong bowling unit in the reserves - comprising of Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and the latest bowling sensation T Natarajan.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up. India dismantled Australia batting unit in the three-match T20 series last year.

With the 2-1 series win, made a statement to the one opposition who are believed to be the prime challengers for the trophy this year after India.

But former India batsman VVS Laxman believes that India skipper Kohli still needs to address the lack of a death bowler - as Jasprit Bumrah has been doing that job alone for the past few years.

“As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, the balance of the squad is very very important. There are two areas where India really requires firepower. Number one is the finisher. We depend overly on Hardik Pandya. Apart from Hardik Pandya, I don’t see anyone else who can play that finisher’s role,” Laxman said on Star Sports' chat show Cricket Connected.

“And in the bowling department, who along with Bumrah can bowl those death overs," Laxman asked.

"We have got options in Natarajan or Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But that is one area in the bowling department which Virat Kohli requires to address,” he added.

The upcoming five-match T20 series next month against England will be crucial for team India in order to decide the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. India are yet to announce the T20I squad for England series, and it will be interesting to see who makes it to the team.

