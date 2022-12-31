VVS Laxman shares pictures, thanks bus driver and conductor who saved Rishabh Pant's life after horrific road accident

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is out of danger to his life after suffering a horrific road accident on Friday morning. The 25-year-old was driving his car to Uttarakhand to surprise his family on new year when he reportedly dozed off while on the wheels and the car collided with road divider on the highway at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. A heavily injured and bleeding Pant was saved by a Haryana Roadways bus driver named Sushil Kumar in the nick of time before Pant's car burst into flames.

The bus driver, Sushil quickly swung into action after realising the accident and took Pant away from the wrecked up car in the nick of time. As per reports, the driver later told media that during his selfless action, he didn't even know about Pant's star status or that he was an international cricketer for India.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter to acknowledge the sincere humanity showcased by Sushil who saved Pant. Laxman had recently coached the national team (of which Pant was also a part) during their New Zealand tour after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He shared how Sushil not only saved Pant but called the ambulance to ensure the cricketer's survival and proper medical aid.

"Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji #RealHero," tweeted Laxman.

The former India cricketer also acknowledged the supreme kindness shown by bus conductor, Paramjit who assisted Sushil in saving Pant's life.

"Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped," wrote Laxman.

Meanwhile, authorities at Max Hospital in Dehradun where Pant is being treated, have informed the media that results of MRI scans conducted on the cricketer's brain and spinal cord have returned as 'normal'.

Earlier, Pant received heartfelt wishes of support and prayers for his well-being from across the globe, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) and Uttarakhand Government have promised the best healthcare to India's cricket icon.

