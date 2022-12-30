PM Narendra Modi 'called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health', says BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called spoke with cricketer Rishabh Pant's family about his health following his horrific car crash. Pant is currently undergoing treatment in Dehradun's Max Hospital and is reportedly out of any mortal danger.

"The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance," said the BCCI in a tweet.

The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

Modi had earlier said that he was "distressed" by the news of the cricketer's car accident. "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted the Prime Minister, who lost his mother earlier in the day.

Pant, who was alone in the car driving towards Delhi on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Images from the accident showed the car in a gutted state. According to an earlier statement by the BCCI, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs.In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON