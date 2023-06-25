Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Wanindu Hasaranga extends ODI record, matches Waqar Younis' massive feat as Sri Lanka secure World Cup qualification

Wanindu Hasaranga extends ODI record, matches Waqar Younis' massive feat as Sri Lanka secure World Cup qualification

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 25, 2023 08:19 PM IST

Equalling Waqar Younis' massive feat, Hasaranga bagged a brilliant five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka crushed Ireland by 133 runs.

Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga produced match-winning figures to demolish Ireland in the 15th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday at the Queens Sports Club. With Hasaranga architecting a massive win for Dasun Shanaka and Co. in Bulawayo, Sri Lanka have punched its tickets for the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup in India. Hasaranga bagged a brilliant five-wicket haul as the former world champions crushed Ireland by 133 runs.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi(AFP)

Batting first in the all-important qualifying match of the World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka posted a gigantic target for Ireland at the Queens Sports Club. Veteran Dimuth Karunaratne played a scintillating knock of 103 off 103 balls while wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed 82 off 86 balls to help Sri Lanka post the challenging total. After Karunaratne and Samarawickrama added 168 runs for the third wicket, Dhananjaya de Silva played a crucial cameo of 42 off 35 balls which paved the way for Sri Lanka to register an imposing total of 325 in 49.5 overs.

ALSO READ: 'Shreyas Iyer took injection for back pain at NCA': India star doubtful for Asia Cup 2023 - Reports

Leading the bowling attack of the 1996 world champions, spin wizard Hasaranga picked up the crucial wickets of Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie (12), Harry Tector (33), Gareth Delany (19), Mark Adair (4) and Joshua Little (20) in the 50-over contest. Overshadowing Mark Adair (4-46) and Barry McCarthy's (3-56) impressive bowling figures in the match, Hasaranga finished with 5-79 to make sure Sri Lanka dump Ireland out of the World Cup qualifiers. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star has taken 16 wickets in three World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Hasaranga's third consecutive five-wicket haul ended Ireland's World Cup dream as the Men In Green needed a win to keep their qualification hopes alive in Zimbabwe. Rewriting history and sending Sri Lanka to the Super Six stage of the 2023 World Cup, Hasaranga became the second bowler in ODI history to take 3 consecutive 5-wicket hauls after legendary pacer Waqar Younis, who achieved the same feat in 1990. The spinner's figures of 5/79 are also the second-most expensive for a bowler with 5 wicket-haul after England's Adil Rashid. Sri Lanka's comfortable win also means that Scotland and Oman have joined the Asia Cup holders in advancing to the World Cup 2023 from Group B.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
sri lanka icc world cup qualifiers wanindu hasaranga ireland
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP