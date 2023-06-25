'Shreyas Iyer took injection for back pain at NCA': India star doubtful for Asia Cup 2023 - Reports

With less than three months remaining for the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup, premier batter Shreyas Iyer is in a race against time to regain fitness for the showpiece event. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star experienced discomfort as he didn't come out to bat in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Due to a recurrence of a back injury, the Indian middle-order batter was ruled out of the Australia series and the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer attends a training session(AP)

Missing the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Pat Cummins' Australia, Iyer underwent surgery on his back in London. The Mumbaikar is reportedly undergoing physiotherapy at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 28-year-old was not named in India's squad for the West Indies tour. Indian have named youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 16-member squad for the two-Test series against West Indies starting July 12 in Dominica. As per the latest developments, Iyer is also expected to miss the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Iyer's back is still giving him trouble

According to a report filed by the Times of India, it has been learned that Iyer is unlikely to regain full fitness for the continental tournament which is scheduled to take place in August-September. “Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. His back is still giving him trouble,” a source told.

Earlier, Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series between India and New Zealand due to a back injury. The star batter had also complained about a stiff back after the final encounter of the Sri Lanka series earlier this year. The injured batter has played 10 Tests, 42 ODIs and 49 T20Is for India. Iyer made his international debut against New Zealand at Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2017. Averaging 46.6. Iyer has amassed 1631 runs in the 50-over format for India.

