Wanindu Hasaranga returns as Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for Asia Cup

Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was on Thursday included in Sri Lanka’s 16-member squad for the Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from September 9. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (AFP)

Hasaranga is not a part of the Sri Lanka squad for their tour of Zimbabwe which begins with the first ODI in Harare on Friday, with the island nation playing one more ODI and three T20Is after the tour-opener.

Hasaranga had suffered a hamstring injury during their series against Bangladesh which Sri Lanka lost at home. He finds a place in the squad for the Asia Cup in which Sri Lanka have also named two young batters in Kamil Mishara and Nuwanidu Fernando.

Along with Hasaranga, Sri Lanka have Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana among spin bowling options.

Sri Lanka, who suffered a heavy defeat in the last Asia Cup final against India which was held in ODI format in their backyard in 2023, are placed in Group B along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hongkong.

Before the Super Four stage, Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh on September 13, Hong Kong on September 15 and Afghanistan on September 18.

Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.