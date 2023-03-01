Home / Cricket / 'Want to add something to what Lala just said...': Imam reacts after Afridi makes explosive 'Kohli, AB' remark on Babar

'Want to add something to what Lala just said...': Imam reacts after Afridi makes explosive 'Kohli, AB' remark on Babar

Published on Mar 01, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Babar Azam's Pakistan teammate Imam-ul-Haq made a big remark after Shahid Afridi criticised the side's skipper, making a massive remark as he namedropped Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam; Shahid Afridi(File)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is widely considered as one of the best batters in modern-day cricket. Babar boasts of an average of 59.42 in the fifty-over format and sits comfortably at the top spot in batter's ranking in ODIs, and also has a 45+ average in Tests and 40+ average in the shortest format. However, over the past few months, Babar has faced significant scrutiny over his strike rate in T20Is; in 99 T20Is so far, the Pakistan opener has scored at a rate of 127.81.

Even in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, the criticism over his strike rate continues to stay intact, leading to debates over his style of play in the format. Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi spoke in detail about the same during a discussion on Samaa TV, and made a major claim on Babar's batting. Afridi insisted that not only his strike rate, but Babar's inability to finish the innings prevents the Pakistan skipper to be counted among the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

“I don't know about winning a match but Babar can definitely hold one end and let others express their game. He takes his time. See, Babar is no.1 player in the world, he is the pride of Pakistan, but the one thing that stops him from reaching the ranks of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers is his finishing. He hasn't proved himself as a match-winner yet. I want him to be a finisher. That's the only thing that stops him from entering their class,” Afridi said.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who shares the dressing room with Babar in Tests and ODIs and is an integral member of the national team, revealed to Afridi that there had been discussions over the same and Babar acknowledges his inabilities.

“I just want to add to something that Lala (Afridi) said. We've had discussions about the same thing, and Babar actually agrees. Babar knows that he has played so much cricket now, he should have dominance and command in such situations and finish the game. He understands that. He wants to finish and dominate,” Imam said.

“To reach the level of Virat and AB, he has to work on his strike rate as well. After he reaches 50, he really needs to express himself so that bowlers are scared of him. Right now, even if he's set, he's not a threat for bowlers. Once that finishing touch comes in his game, it will benefit both, him and Pakistan immensely.”

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

babar azam pakistan cricket team
