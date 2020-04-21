e-paper
Home / Cricket / Want to make a place in Test team: Jaydev Unadkat

Want to make a place in Test team: Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat expressed his desires of making a place in the Indian Test despite agreeing that the competition is tougher than ever.

cricket Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jaipur
Jaydev Unadkat during a Ranji Trophy game.
Jaydev Unadkat during a Ranji Trophy game.(ANI Photo)
         

Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat said that getting back into the Indian Test team is a priority for him. Unadkat played his only Test in December 2010 at the age of 19 and has since gone on to play for India in seven ODIs and 10 T20Is.

The Indian pace attack is considered among the best in the world in Test cricket with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav all contesting for a place while the team has regular seamers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Unadkat admitted that the competition for a place in the Indian Test pace battery is probably the toughest it has ever been.

“I have been thoroughly enjoying bowling with the red ball. I have not got a chance after my first Test so that has always been at the back of my mind -- I want to make a place in the Test team. Though the competition is strong, it’s the strongest ever I can say that,” said Unadkat in a video interview with his Rajasthan Royals teammate and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the Indian Premier League franchise’s account.

However, he also said that he would like to excel in other formats as well. “The shorter formats have been my strength of late so, no specific format (in international cricket). (I would like to) maybe become as versatile as I can and make a place in all formats,” he said.

Unadkat’s last international match was a T20I against Bangladesh in 2018 after which he was dropped due to his inconsistent form but he is now back in the reckoning after finishing the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season as the highest wicket taker with 67 scalps. He was also the captain of the Saurashtra side that won the title.

The 28-year-old now feels he is at his peak and wants to extend this phase as much as possible. “The goal now is to get my place (in the Indian team) back, to be there for a long time and make as strong an impact as I can. For that it would require a lot of hard work. It’s not like I have taken these many wickets and I will be sorted when I am there. I will have to keep evolving as a player and that’s the goal,” he said.

