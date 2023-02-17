'Want to make debut against India in World Cup and take five-wicket haul': Pakistan's PSL sensation reveals massive wish

The Pakistan Super League has unearthed a number of talents for the national team, many of whom went on to become an integral part of the side in different formats of the game. This eighth edition of the tournament may have only begun this week, but fans and former cricketers in Pakistan are already raving over a 20-year-old youngster, who impressed with his outing for Multan Sultans in the side's second match of the season against Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday.

Ihsanullah breathed fire during the third game of the 2023 edition, as he registered brilliant figures of 5/12 in four overs, assisting in his side's nine-wicket win over the Gladiators. Moreover, the youngster clocked over 150kph in his first over, during which he also removed former Pakistan captain and current Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Since his appearance in the game, many former Pakistan cricketers lauded Ihsanullah for his performance and insisted that he could become a key player for the side in future if handled suitably. In fact, former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq had also said that Ihsanullah has the potential to clock over 160kph.

Now, the player himself has made a rather big wish as he talked about his performance, and his targets for future during an interview with Pakistan channel Samaa TV. When the reporter asks Ihsanullah on whether he sees himself playing in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup later this year, the player expressed a big desire on facing India in the global tournament.

“I want to make my debut against India in the World Cup and take a five-wicket haul. I want to help Pakistan win, it would give me immense happiness,” Ihsanullah told the reporter.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in October-November later this year. However, suspense remains over the hosting of Asia Cup, with reports emerging that the tournament could be shifted to the United Arab Emirates amid tensions between India and Pakistan, and consequently the BCCI and the PCB.

