'Want to show him what it means for us to get him out': James Anderson on celebrations after getting Kohli's wicket

While Anderson has gotten the better of Kohli a couple of times, the latter has also fought back a few times. Going into the fourth Test at The Oval, this duel is bound to intensify.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:55 AM IST
England's James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Action Images via Reuters)

James Anderson has dismissed Virat Kohli seven times. It may be a one-digit number but it speaks volumes of the rigorous battle the two stalwarts of the game have undergone while locking horns. And the man himself, Anderson, can vouch for the emotions attached to the battle.

The ongoing India-England Test series, in the first three Tests, has already provided the fans with top-notch entertainment. While Anderson has gotten the better of Kohli a couple of times, the latter has also fought back a few times. Going into the fourth Test at The Oval, this duel is bound to intensify.

Also read: 'If anyone thinks this Indian team is going to back off, they have another thing coming': Ravi Shastri ahead of 4th Test

While writing a column for the Telegraph, England's highest wicket-taker in Tests drew parallels between the Trent Bridge Test and the Leeds Test.

"When I got Kohli out in the first innings in Leeds there was a lot of emotion. It was the same as at Trent Bridge. I guess there is that extra something with him because he is such a good player and their captain as well. You see how much it means to him when his team takes a wicket so I want to show him what it means to us to get him out," explained Anderson.

To some extent, the right-arm pacer also revealed his thought process during his spell against the Indian captain during the third Test at Headingley.

"The ultimate aim is to bowl in a partnership and there was a good example of us working together in India’s second innings at Headingley. For the first 12 balls I bowled at Virat Kohli, he left ten. Joe Root was asking me to try and make him play a bit more. I was thinking, ‘I don’t want him to get off to a flyer.'"

The penultimate Test begins on Thursday, September 2, with the series locked at 1-1.

