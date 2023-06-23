Home / Cricket / 'Was asked to take England head coach role before McCullum': Ponting's sensational revelation on why he denied job

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 23, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has made a major revelation, hinting that he could've been the England head coach before McCullum was considered.

England faced a narrow defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the Ashes series earlier this week. The Ben Stokes-led side stuck to its aggressive brand of cricket – more commonly referred to as ‘Bazball’, as the skipper took an audacious decision to declare the first innings on the first day itself. In hindsight, many were critical of the declaration but both, Stokes and Brendon McCullum – the England head coach – defended their approach in the game.

Ricky Ponting is currently in England as part of the broadcasting team in Ashes 2023(Action Images via Reuters)
England have been significantly aggressive in their Test cricket ever since the appointment of Stokes and McCullum in their respective roles; however, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has now revealed that there was a possbility of McCullum not being considered for the job at all. Ponting, Australia's batting great who has 71 centuries to his name across all formats of the game, stated that he was asked to consider the England coaching role before McCullum.

The World Cup-winning former Aussie captain, however, declined the offer at the time.

“I actually got asked before Brendon took the job, there you go. You guys might be the first to find that out — but I did take some calls from Robert Key as soon as he took over that job,” Ponting told Guerilla Cricket.

“But I'm just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I'm at in my life,” Ponting stated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also revealed that he had a chat with McCullum on the sidelines of the first Test, which seemingly affirmed his decision.

"Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now I just don't want to be away as much as I was.

“And even talking to Brendon, his family is only just arriving today. When you've got kids that are in school, moving them around, that's not what I want to do,” Ponting stated.

Ponting is currently the coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League; however, unlike the international coaching roles, IPL is a two-month affair which allows Ponting ample time to spend with family and take part in other sporting events as broadcaster.

