Robinson retaliates after Ponting's scathing 'slow learner' jibe; reveals Khawaja's 'Be careful' response to ugly spat

It was a scintillating start to the third cycle of the World Test Championship and the riveting Ashes series of 2023 when Australia held their nerves in a record chase to alter history at the same venue where 18 years back they had incurred a narrow loss chasing an almost similar target. But much of the talk post the Australia's staggering start to their title-defence campaign has been about the fiery spat between opener Usman Khawaja and England fast howler Ollie Robinson. The latter has now opened up on the significant backlash he received for his act in Birmingham before lifting lid over Khawaja's warning to him post the spat. Ollie Robinson opens up on criticism post Usman Khawaja send off

Not once, but twice did Robinson engage in a fiery exchange with Khawaja. The first was on the third morning when Robinson gave England the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Khawaja for 141. The pacer celebrated delivering an expletive-ridden spray which was immensely criticised by world cricket. The second happened during Australia's chase on the final day.

While Ponting remained tightlipped on the matter throughout the proceedings in the Ashes series opener, but he delivered his verdict on Wednesday in the latest episode of the ICC Review podcast.

"As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn't played against Australia, and they'll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about," Ponting said. "And if Robinson hasn't learned that already after last week, then he's a slow learner."

Ponting wasn't the only expert to criticise the act. Another Aussie legend, Matthew Hayden, described him as a “forgettable cricketer”.

In retaliation to the backlash, Robinson, in an exclusive column for Wisden, admitted that he “got caught up in the moment”. He also revealed that he did not feel that send off was "big thing" until he checked his phone at the end of that day's proceedings.

“I didn’t realise the Ussie send-off was such a big thing until I got off the pitch to find my phone blowing up with mates texting me and it all going off,” Robinson wrote. “I just got caught up in the moment. I was desperate for a wicket; I hadn’t bowled that well in the first innings, I’d had that slip in my second over and lost a bit of confidence, and then I was trying to feel my way back in a little bit, having not played much for a while.

“And obviously Ussie was the big wicket, he was playing beautifully. It was nothing against Ussie, it was just one of those things, I got caught up in the moment and let myself go.

“We’ve all seen it with Jimmy [Anderson], Broady, [Glenn] McGrath, Brett Lee. All the bowlers do it when they’re fired up and trying to get a wicket for their team.”

Robinson also revealed that he went to have a word with Khawaja post the fiery spat and apologise for his act, but the Australia opener, who later bagged the Player of the Match award, had a sharp warning for him.

“I spoke to Ussie after as well and we were all good,” wrote Robinson. “He was just like, “Mate, just be careful what you say.” It was nothing against him and we had a good chat. He’s a nice guy and I’ve always gotten on well with him, having played against him a few times.”

